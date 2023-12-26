Houston Fire Department rushed to a chaotic scene at Fairmount Apartments in southwest Houston. The initial call reported a fire in one of the apartments, but the situation took a turn, leaving one man in handcuffs.

What began as a routine response for the Houston Fire Department escalated into a rescue operation around 11:15 p.m. on Christmas Day at 7245 Hillcroft Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with the sight of heavy flames engulfing the targeted unit.

Reports surfaced that a family member intentionally started the fire, putting a disabled man in danger in the blazing apartment. After being successfully rescued, the man was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing an altercation from upstairs before the fire, prompting concerns about the safety of the residents. Luis Luis, a tenant, says he and his family were scared and shocked as the flames quickly spread to their apartment below. "We just started crying, man. Like, what are we going to do, where are we going to go after this?" Luis said.

There were no additional victims discovered when subsequent searches were conducted, despite initial information suggesting there were more victims. Firefighters battled the intense blaze for approximately 15 minutes before gaining control.

District Chief Raul Villasana of the Houston Fire Department says firefighters found a bedridden victim. They rescued him and pulled him out. He was transported to the hospital with some burns and some smoke inhalation.

Officials say the firefighting operation faced was compromised due to a faulty plug for the initial water supply. The first responders then rerouted lines to another hydrant, eventually restoring a stable water source.

There were no reported injuries among firefighters or other occupants of the apartment complex.

Armando Perez Jr., 30, was swiftly taken into custody and charged with first-degree arson. Witnesses reported his presence at the scene during the fire and later engaged with firefighters to learn more about the incident. Tensions escalated as enraged family members confronted Perez Jr., shouting at him as police escorted him from the premises.

The aftermath of the incident has left some Fairmount Apartment tenants without power, with at least two units severely damaged. Luis and his family, like other affected tenants, are now relying on support from friends, family, and organizations such as the Red Cross.

As investigations into the arrest, the fire's cause, and the victim's condition continue, affected tenants are being assured of assistance during the power outage.