A high-speed chase involving the Houston Police Department unfolded Tuesday morning in North Houston. The pursuit began around 11:15 a.m. at 5000 Airline and concluded at 9204 Airline, about 4 miles.

HPD's pursuit was sparked by the discovery that the vehicle was reported stolen. Inside the stolen vehicle were a man and a woman. They sustained minor injuries during the chase but were examined at the scene. Fortunately, neither citizens nor officers suffered injuries during this high-stakes pursuit.

Now in custody, the driver is set to face evading charges, a felony offense. The HPD will collaborate with the District Attorney to explore any additional charges applicable in this case.