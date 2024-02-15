The district says the fire department and EMS responded to New Waverly Intermediate after some students reported feeling ill on Thursday morning.

According to New Waverly ISD, the students who reported feeling ill were in a first period PE class.

The fire department and EMS responded to the school to check out the students.

The district says they are working to locate and correct the problem before the gym is used.

District officials say they are also calling parents, and any parents who want to pick up their child may do so.