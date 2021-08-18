New video of suspects wanted in deadly 2020 shooting outside Houston mall

Police released new surveillance video of three suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a man outside of a Houston shopping mall last year.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Post Oak Boulevard around 4 p.m. May 13, 2020.

Police believe there was a physical altercation between the victim and the suspects inside the mall before the shooting.

When police responded to the shooting outside of the mall, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred but didn't find a victim at the scene.

Police learned that the victim, identified as 30-year-old Aquante Braswell, had already been taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that three male suspects fled the scene on foot westbound on West Alabama Street.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects or information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

