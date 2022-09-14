New trendy sushi restaurant in the Heights includes a vegetarian menu





In today’s competitive bar and restaurant market, you have to do something to stand out and separate you from the rest.

With more than 35,000 followers on Instagram, the Bayou City is buzzing about the latest sushi spot to the Houston Heights serving up boatloads of sushi, including vegetarian options.

Blue Sake Sushi Grill at MKT 600 N. Shepherd Dr. presents their dishes in creative & unique ways, which include wooden boats that the food can arrive on with handmade food crafted art.

Their chefs curate each dish not just to taste good, but to look good as well.

What really has the city buzzing is their vegetarian menu. It’s not very common to be able to find sushi restaurants that cater to vegetarians, however the list here goes on and on.

