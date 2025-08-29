The Brief More than 800 new laws go into effect on Sept. 1. Some impact crimes, schools, drivers and homeowners.



Hundreds of new laws will go into effect on September 1.

Here's a look at just a fraction of the new laws, including ones that will expand the definitions of certain crimes and other laws that will impact students and their families.

Click here to see all 835 bills that take effect in September.

Audrii's Law

Under House Bill 2000, also known as Audrii's Law, any person convicted of child grooming must register as a sex offender. Convictions such as enticing a child will now fall under the offense of child grooming.

Ten Commandments in classrooms

Senate Bill 10 requires schools to post a "durable poster or framed copy" of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom.

The display needs to be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall and "in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom."

The bill mandates that schools that do not have posters that meet the requirements to accept donations or use public funds to replace them.

However, the future of the law is in limbo after a federal judge temporarily blocked the law in August.

Prayer in schools

Senate Bill 11 allows Texas public schools to adopt a policy to allow students and employees to participate in a voluntary daily period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts.

Parents can restrict school library materials

Senate Bill 13 allows parents to control what materials their children have access to in school libraries. It also establishes an advisory council to aid a district board of trustees in making decisions on material allowed in school libraries.

DEI and sexual orientation teachings

Senate Bill 12 bans Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices and restricts teachings about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. It also makes changes to the process for public school transfers and the process for parent complaints with the district.

The Uvalde Strong Act

HB 33, also called "The Uvalde Strong Act," is intended to fix some issues in police training that may have contributed to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. It aims to better train officers and enhance agency coordination in hopes of preventing comparable shootings in the future.

It requires officers and school officials to meet annually for active shooter response plan development. It also increases officer training specifically for school shooter responses at primary and secondary school campuses.