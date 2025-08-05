The Brief Lawmakers passed several new laws that will impact students beginning this school year. The legislation affects cell phones in schools, disciplinary action, religion, DEI practices, school lunches and more.



Texas students are heading back to class for the 2025-26 school year, and there are some new laws that will impact them.

Here's a look at the new laws on everything from cell phones to school lunches to religion in schools.

Ban on cell phones and smart devices at school

Effective immediately

House Bill 1481 requires public school districts or open-enrollment charter schools to adopt and implement policies prohibiting students from using a "personal communication device" during school hours.

Schools have to either prohibit students from bringing devices on campus or provide a way for students to store their devices while on school property.

Schools also must have punishments in place for students who are found using the devices.

READ MORE

Ten Commandments in classrooms

Effective Sept. 1

Senate Bill 10 requires schools to post a "durable poster or framed copy" of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom.

The display needs to be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall and "in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom."

The bill mandates that schools that do not have posters that meet the requirements to accept donations or use public funds to replace them.

READ MORE

FILE. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Prayer in schools

Effective Sept. 1

Senate Bill 11 allows Texas public schools to adopt a policy to allow students and employees to participate in a voluntary daily period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts.

READ MORE

Changes to school suspensions

Effective immediately

House Bill 6 extends how long schools can place students on in-school suspension. Previously, law only allowed for three days. Now the suspension can last as long as schools deem appropriate, with principals required to review the placement every 10 days.

"Repeated and significant" classroom disruption or threats to the health and safety of other children can now be met with out-of-school suspension, in a reversal of prior state laws that limited the punishment's use.

Reporting by the Texas Tribune noted that the out-of-school suspension expansion would enable schools to discipline students experiencing homelessness, as well as students as young as kindergarten through the third grade

The bill also changes punishments for students caught with vapes. Schools previously were required to send such students to alternative education facilities; now, first-time offenders can be given less severe punishments, and alternative education programs can be administered remotely.

READ MORE

Parents can restrict school library materials

Effective Sept. 1

Senate Bill 13 allows parents to control what materials their children have access to in school libraries. It also establishes an advisory council to aid a district board of trustees in making decisions on material allowed in school libraries.

READ MORE

DEI and sexual orientation teachings

Effective Sept. 1

Senate Bill 12 bans Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices and restricts teachings about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. It also makes changes to the process for public school transfers and the process for parent complaints with the district.

READ MORE

Personal financial literacy class

Effective immediately

House Bill 27 requires all students in Texas public high schools to complete a one-half credit course on personal financial literacy.

READ MORE

Food additives banned in school meals

Effective immediately

Senate Bill 314 bans certain additives from being included in free or reduced-price meals provided by school districts.

READ MORE

Rules for ejecting spectators at UIL events

Effective immediately

Senate Bill 2929 allows an official at a UIL athletic activity or competition to immediately eject a spectator from the event for inappropriate behavior, without having to give a verbal warning first.

READ MORE

New school funding bill

House Bill 2 provides $8.5 billion in funding for public schools. About half of the money, goes to pay and retention. Other funding goes to early learning programs, school safety, special education, charter facilities funding, rural schools, career and Vo-Technical programs and teacher certification initiatives.