New technology called 'ShotSpotter' leads deputies to drug bust in North Harris Co.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez spoke exclusively with FOX 26 about a new technology helping them to fight crime in District 2 on Thursday.

It’s called ShotSpotter, a new program aimed at getting misused guns off the streets.

He says the way it works; the program gives law enforcement real-time information alerting them to where and when a gun was fired, which result in quicker response times.

"By the time they [deputies] get there, many times the individuals are still on the scene," said Gonzalez.

The system is also aimed at saving lives.

"Those are precious moments for us to respond quickly and get to the injured person, it can truly save a life," said Gonzalez.

Other major cities like New York City have seen success.

Right now, the pilot program is focusing on one zone in the Aldine area.

It started with a one square mile radius, now it’s up to five, that expansion made just Wednesday, and it led deputies to a home where they made a drug bust.

"Since this was one of those calls where we were not sure if someone else’s life was in danger, deputies while they were doing that protective sweep of the house, they found a marijuana grow operation, the whole nine yards," said Capt. Chris Sandoval of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

$30,000 worth of cocaine was also confiscated.

Since the deployment of the program last December, Harris County Deputies have made eight arrests, confiscated five guns, and detected 290 rounds discharged.