Texans are known for their diverse and creative ways of styling their hair, including big hair, box braids, and layered hairstyles. The most popular hairstyle searches in the U.S. are revealed in a new study by ShaneCo., a jewelry company.

In the past 12 months, ShaneCo. has compiled a list of the most popular hairstyle searches in every state.

ShaneCo officials said,"We decided to take a look at the top-searched feminine hairstyle in every state over the past 12 months using Google Trends. From "money pieces" in Arizona to dreadlocks in Tennessee, each state has its own preferences when it comes to hairstyles".

According to ShaneCo. researchers, Texans most googled feminine hairstyle is the Creulla, which has a lighter color on one side of the hair than the other. The hairstyle is usually associated with the fictional character from Dalmatians, Creulla. The high-top fade is considered the most googled masculine hairstyle.

The study also discovered most popular googled feminine hairstyle in the US, the Balayage. Shane Co. say "Balayage takes the cake as the most googled feminine hairstyle overall, with a total of six states". The most popular googled masculine in the US is the Undercut.

Researchers said, "The undercut is no underdog. As the top-searched masculine hairstyle in six states, the undercut is the hairstyle of the moment, made popular by Cillian Murphy in "Peaky Blinders" and Brad Pitt in the film "Fury". The study also shows the 'mullet' is the second top searched masculine hairstyle nationwide.

Do you agree with this study? Head over to the Shaneco website, to see how Texas compared to other states.