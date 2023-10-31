For many residents of Houston, the idea of owning a reliable and affordable used car is nothing short of a dream come true. Luckily, a new study has emerged shedding light on what brand of cars are affordable in Houston.

In a recent study, iSeeCars, an online car search engine, identified the three most affordable cars in Houston.

According to the study, the most affordable cars in Houston are the Chevrolet Blazer, followed by the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Volvo S60, that are 3-year-old used.

Chevrolet Blazers are priced an average of $34,256, Alfa Romeo Giulia at $33,715 and Volvos at $33,603.

iSeeCars said "iSeeCars calculated its Car Affordability Index for new and used cars and EVs monthly from October 2022 to September 2023. The Car Affordability Index was calculated as the ratio between median household income (obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates and projected using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Earnings reports) and an idealized income for car payments, based on new cars’ and 3-year-old used cars’ pricing.

iSeeCars say among the top 50 most affordable states for cars, Texas ranked 37th from least affordable to most affordable.

Houston ranked 38th among the most affordable metro areas, according to the study.

It also listed the top used cars that have become affordable in the U.S. with BMW i3 topping the list, followed by the Chevrolet Blazer, Volvo S60, Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Genesis G70.

To check out the full study make sure to visit iSeeCars.