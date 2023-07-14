High levels of fecal bacteria common in water of Texas beaches, new study suggests

A new study suggests high levels of fecal bacteria are somewhat common in the water at beaches along the Gulf Coast.

"It’s pretty gross," said Alex Yockey, a beachgoer in Galveston Friday. "I try not to think about it because the kids really wanted to come out here. I know it’s gross."

According to Environment Texas, 90 percent of Texas beaches tested in 2022 had potentially unsafe levels of fecal indicator bacteria on at least one testing day. Sixty-one Texas beaches were tested for fecal indicator bacteria in 2022 and 55 came back with potentially unsafe levels. Of those, 8 beaches tested positive for potentially unsafe levels on more than 25% of all days tested.

Top 5 Texas beaches for high levels of fecal bacteria:

Texas City Dike (Galveston County) University Beach (Nueces County) 25th Street (Galveston County) Clara Street (Galveston County) Sylvan Beach Park (Harris County)

"I can’t go in there and not think I’m swimming in peoples’ waste," said one beachgoer.

Experts say fecal contamination from sources such as urban runoff, sewage overflows, and factory farms can contain pathogens that threaten the health of swimmers, or force beaches to close to protect public health.

"We monitor it because it’s a human health risk," said Natasha Zarnstorff from the Galveston Bay Foundation. "We want to know what the current levels are at so we can better identify places that are safe to swim or not."

Fecal bacteria are relatively common at beaches worldwide. According to the new study, roughly half of U.S. beaches in 2022 had at least one day of testing high for potentially unsafe fecal contamination levels.

"If you have an open cut, make sure to clean it," said Zarnstorff. "You might have a risk of an upset stomach. But generally, it’s safe most of the time."

Experts recommend checking the fecal bacteria levels before going to the beach. You can do that HERE.

"There’s a lot of health concerns that come with it," said Yockey. "I live with a bunch of petri dishes, so get out of here, wash your hands, and don’t touch any food while you’re at the beach."