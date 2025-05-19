New study says one-third of Americans plan a trip just to try certain foods

The Brief A new study finds a third of Americans have planned a trip just to try certain foods. A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 22% have crossed state lines to get their hands on a certain food or snack. The survey also found the average American would spend $180 to try their favorite international food in its country of origin.



A new study finds a third of Americans have planned a trip just to try certain foods.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 22% have crossed state lines to get their hands on a certain food or snack.

Another 10% have gone to another country to satisfy their cravings.

The survey also found the average American would spend $180 to try their favorite international food in its country of origin.

The survey was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of HI-CHEW.

What you can do:

So FOX 26 wants to know which country would you like to visit to try the food? Vote in the poll below!