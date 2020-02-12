New program to help Texas small businesses damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Small businesses damaged by Hurricane Harvey may be eligible to receive up to $250,000 in disaster relief, thanks to a new federally funded program.

The program is awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 in disaster relief, and qualified Texas small business owners have until March 2, 2020, to apply.

Small business owners can apply at no cost online at TexasBackInBusiness.com.

Texas Back in Business is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday to provide more information on the program. Visit recovery.texas.gov/tbib to access the live stream.

To meet the minimum eligibility requirements, a small business must:

• Have been in business on August 25, 2017;

• Be defined as a small business by the Small Business Administration;

• Have experienced damage from Hurricane Harvey; and

• Be located in one of the 49 Hurricane Harvey impacted counties deemed eligible by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for disaster recovery funds.

For more information, visit https://texasbackinbusiness.com/