The Brief A driver was shot and killed on Comal Street on Oct. 22. Police say a bicyclist shot him and then fled. HPD released new photos of the suspect, who still has not been identified.



Houston police released new surveillance photos of a bicyclist accused of shooting and killing a driver last week.

Driver shot to death

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 7900 block of Comal Street.

Police responded to the scene and found a man had been shot in a crashed car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as 54-year-old John Crockett.

Investigators say Crockett was driving when the unidentified suspect came up to his vehicle and made contact with him. Police say the suspect then shot the driver, who ended up crashing into a pole.

Search for suspect

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: Houston Police Department

The suspect has not been identified. He was reportedly wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes. Police say he was seen on a bike.

What you can do:

Anyone with information in the case or who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.