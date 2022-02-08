New Luxury Hotel now open minutes from the Medical Center

Houston’s newest luxury hotel and the first new-build luxury hotel to open in Houston since the start of the pandemic is officially opened.

The Blossom Hotel kicked off with an action-packed celebration on Wednesday which included VIPs, dignitaries, business leaders, and elected officials.

The 400,000-acre luxurious property is located minutes away from NRG and the Medical Center at 7118 Bertner Ave.



The 16-story hotel boasts 267 non-smoking guestrooms, a meeting hall large enough to hold 250 guests, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, karaoke rooms, two restaurants, a lobby lounge, and over 10 event venues.

The five-star luxury hotel will uniquely have two Michelin lead restaurants that are expected to be open summer. In addition to two karaoke rooms.



They are currently offering a Valentine’s Day special. For more details, click here to visit their website.