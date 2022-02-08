Expand / Collapse search

New Luxury Hotel now open minutes from the Medical Center

New luxury hotel opens minutes away from Houston's Medical Center

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez checks out the newest luxury hotel in Houston.

HOUSTON - Houston’s newest luxury hotel and the first new-build luxury hotel to open in Houston since the start of the pandemic is officially opened. 

The Blossom Hotel kicked off with an action-packed celebration on Wednesday which included VIPs, dignitaries, business leaders, and elected officials.

The 400,000-acre luxurious property is located minutes away from NRG and the Medical Center at 7118 Bertner Ave.

The 16-story hotel boasts 267 non-smoking guestrooms, a meeting hall large enough to hold 250 guests, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, karaoke rooms, two restaurants, a lobby lounge, and over 10 event venues.

The five-star luxury hotel will uniquely have two Michelin lead restaurants that are expected to be open summer. In addition to two karaoke rooms.

They are currently offering a Valentine’s Day special. For more details, click here to visit their website