New Jersey COVID-19 cases swell to 1,914, including 21 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has surged to at least 1,914, with 21 fatalities reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered residents to stay home and nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. Saturday. He also said all gatherings are canceled.

“I take personal responsibility for the public health and safety of New Jersey,” he tweeted. “If you are unhappy about our aggressive social distancing measures, I’m sorry. But your safety is my highest priority.”

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county.

– Bergen County: 457

– Essex County: 172

– Monmouth County: 158

– Middlesex County: 147

– Hudson County: 126

– Union County: 124

– Morris County: 119

– Ocean County: 102

– Passaic County: 95

– Somerset County: 51

– Mercer County: 40

– Burlington County: 26

– Camden County: 24

– Hunterdon County: 16

– Sussex County: 12

– Warren County: 9

– Gloucester County: 8

– Atlantic County: 5

– Cape May County: 2

– Cumberland County: 1

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.

MORE HOSPITAL CAPACITY

As many as 500 hospital beds at currently inactive hospitals could become available in the next several weeks, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

The Inspira Health Center in Woodbury is expected to be ready in three to four weeks once it is cleaned and disinfected, Persichilli said.

She said the Army Corps of Engineers also is reviewing a former hospital in Plainfield that could be brought online in four to five weeks, with approximately 200 beds.

REMOTE LEGISLATURE

Murphy signed a bill late Thursday that allows the state Assembly and Senate to meet at locations other than the statehouse in Trenton, including remotely through the use of technology.

The bill passed the Democrat-led Legislature unanimously.

TELEHEALTH BILLS

The governor also signed into law two bills aimed at promoting remote health services, or telehealth.

One measure authorizes any health care practitioner to provide telehealth services while the COVID-19 emergency is in effect. The bill waives any regulations or requirements impeding such services.

The other bill lets professional and occupational licensing boards expedite out-of-state professionals during a state of emergency or a public health crisis.

Both measures passed unanimously.

NJ TRANSIT SUFFERING

New Jersey Transit's ridership plummeted almost 90% in the last week with little improvement in sight, the agency wrote Thursday in a letter to the state’s Congressional delegation asking members to seek $1.25 billion in federal aid. In addition to the significant drop in fare revenue, the agency’s operating costs are rising as workers perform enhanced cleaning of stations and rolling stock.

In a conference call Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez stressed that federal aid, which he said should be upward of $1 trillion nationwide, would have to include significant aid to shore up NJ Transit.

MASS TESTING CENTER

New Jersey’s first mass testing center for coronavirus reportedly was at capacity minutes after opening Saturday for its second day of operation.

Hundreds of cars were waiting in lines for the drive-thru testing at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, but less than 15 minutes after the site opened police began turning people away, NorthJersey.com reported.

“There are no more tests,” officers announced through megaphones. “Come back tomorrow.”

Officials said the site, which had kits to test 350 people on Saturday, shut down four hours early Friday after handling 650 tests — a quarter of the 2,500 testing kits allocated every week. Officials said they expected to test 200 people on the first day.

Those who seek testing must be state residents and will first be screened for symptoms of the virus such as high fever, cough, and shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms.

Bergen County had recorded more than 30 percent of the state’s confirmed cases as of Friday.

Monday, a drive-thru COVID-19 community based testing site is set to open at 8 a.m. The site will be open while testing supplies last. The site is located at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. This testing site is open for New Jersey residents experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness only.

FRAUD

Federal authorities in New Jersey on Saturday urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said suspected schemes should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling the hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.

EVICTION MORATORIUM

Murphy on Thursday also signed legislation aimed at preventing the removal of people from their homes because of foreclosure or eviction.

The bill authorized the governor to sign an executive order declaring a prohibition on removing people from their homes after an eviction or foreclosure proceeding. The governor signed such an executive order shortly after approving the legislation.

Murphy says the order will ensure that no renter or homeowner is removed from their residence.

TESTING CENTERS

The Bergen Community College testing center operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened at 8 a.m. and was set to stay open until 4 p.m. for New Jersey residents with symptoms to get tested.

But it reached capacity well before 4 p.m. Six hundred people have been tested, Murphy said, and the center will open Saturday for 350 additional tests.

Bergen County has been a hot spot in the state.

Murphy said another FEMA center in Monmouth County at the PNC Bank Arts Center is set to open on Monday at 8 a.m.

SCHOOLS

Murphy announced the closure of all schools and colleges starting Wednesday in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s more than 600 school districts will be affected. Most of them had already closed.

CURFEWS AND CLOSURES

The chief justice of New Jersey’s court system announced a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.

Teaneck, Bergen County, has been a hotspot, and the mayor has asked residents to self-quarantine. Hoboken has instituted a citywide curfew that is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.