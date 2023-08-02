The Houston Texans have a new four-legged friend, and you can help name him!

The Texans, in partnership with Kroger, are collaborating with America’s VetDogs for a second time to name and train a future service dog.

Now through Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., fans can vote on a name and enter for a chance to win a prize pack that includes Texans dog toys, a Texans dog jersey, dog food and treats from Kroger, and more.

The names include "Blitz", "Steel", "H" and "Liberty". To vote, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/TexansPup

The Texans say the puppy will undergo training and socialization while he is with the team for the next 16 to 18 months. He will train along staff, players and fans, allowing the puppy to get acclimated to different environments and socialize with different people. Fans may get a chance to see him at community events, meet and greets and some home games.

Fans can also follow him on Instagram at @TexansPup.

After his time with the Texans, he will go back to the America's VetDogs campus in New York to begin formal service dog training, and he will eventually be matched at no cost with a veteran or first responder with disabilities.