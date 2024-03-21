At most meetings of the Houston Housing Authority, grievances are plentiful and generally linger.

"I would just like the opportunity to talk to the Board Members, and I have proof, recordings of kickbacks, I have proof of money, crazy money. I've been blocked from talking to you. That's why the Mayor changed the board," said an angry speaker before he was escorted out of the meeting by deputies.

Citing "missteps" at the agency, Mayor John Whitmire recently cleaned house at HHA.

On the receiving end of the most recent barrage of complaints was a new slate of five, freshly appointed commissioners in their inaugural meeting.

"You will see pictures of the pathetic, unkempt condition of the housing of the tenants of the Houston Housing Authority," said activist Gladys House-El to the re-configured board.

Also appearing before Chairman Jody Proler's panel, Eastside community activist Alan Atkinson demanding cancellation of HHA's controversial 800 Middle Street project - hundreds of low income housing units being built on land surrounded by properties inundated with toxic waste.

"You have title to contaminated land purchased with Federal Housing dollars, and you haven't established any plan or funding or financing to clean that land up. HUD requires that the land must be clean before you move residents in," said Atkinson.

Also looming as a potential threat to residents is a nearly 1,000 foot tall radio tower just yards away from the complex.

"Which means your four-story building that's under construction is in the collapse zone. Which violates local ordinance and federal law. You cannot occupy that building," said Atkinson.

Despite citations from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, construction on the $100 million plus HHA project continues with low-income tenants scheduled to move in as early as December.

HHA offered FOX 26 a statement in response to Atkinson's allegations:

"The recent environmental assessments completed November 30th, 2023 confirm the safety and suitability of the 800 Middle development for residential use. The findings have been reviewed and approved by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), affirming the project's compliance with regulatory standards. HHA also remains diligent and in compliance under the supervision of TCEQ."