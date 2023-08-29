New Houston art gallery breaking down barriers for Black artists

Art is said to open your mind to a whole new world. If that’s the case, a unique universe awaits your arrival in northeast Harris County.

The new Anderson Center for the Arts (once called Harris County Cultural Arts Council) is full of wonderful works of art from local creative geniuses. The center is a non-profit, and its location is no accident. It’s meant to give access to the arts to people who otherwise likely would not attend an art gallery.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

In a $1.2 billion arts economy, Anderson breaks down barriers for Black artists, giving them a platform and an opportunity to obtain a slice of that profitable pie.

This unique and necessary venture expands art access to underserved communities and encourages families to come out and enjoy the space.

The 20,000-square-foot facility features every type of artist, from photographers to painters. It’s open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Visit The Anderson Center for the Arts at 13334 Wallisville Road, just 16 minutes from Downtown Houston.

By the way, you HAVE to click the above video to see the center, specifically the canvas that was turned into a fabulous evening gown by phenomenal fashion designer Chasity Sereal. The gorgeous gown is about 8 minutes and 50 seconds into the clip. Chasity is a hometown Houston girl who was a finalist on Project Runway. The gown and a number of beautiful works of art are on display at the Anderson Center.