Returning holiday gifts? Some retailers have changed their return policies

The Brief Some retailers are charging new fees for returns, reports Consumer World. Many retailers' return policies are the same as last year, which may mean paying for return shipping. Many retailers continue to offer extended holiday return windows of mid-to-late January.



If you’re thinking of returning some of the gifts you received this holiday season, be aware that some retailers are charging new fees.

Consumer World's 22nd Annual Return Policy Survey reports that Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl's, and Best Buy were among stores making some changes to their return policies this year, but many other stores have stayed the same.

Most stores continue to offer extended holiday return periods. That means gifts purchased as early as October first can often be returned until mid to late January.

Stores with new return policies

"Amazon has a new penalty that if you're more than 30 days late, and returning something, there's a 100% restocking fee, so you won't get any money back. So you really have to be punctual. You've got to meet the deadlines. And there are some things that can't be returned to Best Buy, like electric bikes. But that's the change. But for the most part, most of the policies have really remained the same," explained Edgar Dworsky, founder of ConsumerWorld.org.

Here are some changes to return policies, according to Consumer World:

Amazon added a 100% late fee for returns received more than 30 days after their due date and increased a damage fee from 50% to 100% for some luxury items.

Kohl's added a holiday extension to its regular 90-day return window so that most purchases made as early as October 5 can be returned until January 31.

The regular return window for Sephora was reduced from 60 days to 30, but that does not apply to holiday purchases.

Best Buy has added more items to its nonreturnable list to include golf carts, electric bikes, and mopeds.

Home Depot added a new 7-day return category for air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and some gas-powered equipment. Tinted paint is no longer returnable.

And Marketplace items sold by third-party sellers on retailer websites may have their own return policies, which can be shorter than the retailer's.

We asked Dworsky for some tips to ensure you get a refund for the full amount paid.

"Well, number one, please don't break that factory seal on the product if you can help it. You know, most stores want to get back goods in re-sellable condition. That means with everything still inside the box when you bring it back. And the other thing that consumers really need to remember is to understand the return policy before you go to the store. That way you'll know if you're asking for something that's kind of four square within the rules, or do you need to have pinkies up because you're asking for an exception," said Dworsky.

Here are more tips for hassle-free returns:

Bring the receipt or gift receipt, or you may only get the latest sale price or store credit.

Check if online purchases are subject to any return fees and the deadline.

Avoid most return-shipping fees by returning in-store or at free drop-off spots.

Don't fight the crowds on the return lines the day after Christmas.

If you have a problem making a return, first talk to the manager. If that doesn't work, you can file complaints with the Better Business Bureau or state Attorney General to get some help.