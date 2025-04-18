New hope to relieve pain through stem cell therapy

The Brief A local woman found relief from debilitating neck and back pain through stem cell therapy. The treatment involved umbilical cord stem cells at a regenerative medicine clinic in The Woodlands. Dr. Ashley Prince of Prince Health facilitated the innovative procedure. The therapy offers an alternative to traditional surgery with promising results for this patient.



Nancy Bonilla-White, a gym owner and fitness instructor in north Houston, struggled with severe neck and back pain.

Traditional treatments failed, leading her to seek help from Dr. Ashley Prince at Prince Health, where she underwent stem cell therapy using umbilical cord cells.

Nancy turns to stem cell therapy

The backstory:

Nancy was hesitant about surgery after her doctor told her it could be up to a 30% failure rate. Research led her to stem cell therapy, which offered a non-invasive solution (one injection) without the risk of introducing foreign DNA into her body.

Timeline:

Nancy's journey began with persistent pain, followed by research into alternative treatments. After consulting with Dr. Prince, she received her first injection, which marked the start of her recovery. Within a month, her pain began to fade. Within two months, she was doing exercises she hadn't been able to do in a long time. After a year, she feels like she's "back to normal".

What they're saying:

"I was living with pain, and I knew something wasn't right. Living with pain - and I know a lot of people do, and I deal with a lot of women and men living with pain! It affects everything in life, mental health, your outlook, you try to keep a brave face," Nancy states. She says her recovery has now been just an incredible journey.

What is stem cell therapy?

"She came in with significant spinal deterioration. She really required assistance. These cells go in and they clean up the damage, and then they regenerate and renew. There is absolutely no DNA in these cells. It comes from the umbilical cord, which is not the mom or baby," states Dr. Ashley Prince.

She also shares, "On the streets, they call these things stem cells, but here in regenerative medicine, we refer to them as cellular products, because there are just so many to choose from."

She also discusses the safety of cellular products.

"Here in the United States, we have the luxury of having FDA-approved labs and CLIA certified labs. We have stringent guidelines. The other thing is, what's very powerful for other doctors to know is when you look at her before and after X-rays, you see an objective change. So, that's something that's very important to surgeons who question if this works. It does. We can see the changes on the before and after images. And this is great for people that surgery is not an option," states Dr. Prince.

Why you should care:

Stem cell therapy offers a promising alternative for those suffering from chronic pain, potentially reducing the need for invasive surgeries and long recovery times.

By the numbers:

Prince Health offers 12 types of cellular products, each targeting different health issues, with the shared goal of repairing damaged areas.

Big picture view:

As regenerative medicine advances, treatments like stem cell therapy could become more mainstream, offering hope to millions suffering from chronic pain.

Local perspective:

Nancy's successful treatment highlights the potential benefits of regenerative medicine available in The Woodlands, providing a local option for innovative healthcare solutions.

Is stem cell therapy covered by insurance?

While not yet covered by insurance, the hope is that stem cell therapy will become a standard care option in the future, making it more accessible to patients.

What you can do:

If you're experiencing chronic pain, it's important to consider all your options, seek several opinions, and find care that fits your budget.

Dig deeper:

For more information on stem cell therapy, visit: https://princehealth.org