When the Houston Astros return to Minute Maid Park, fans will find several new food and drink options around the ballpark.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment announced a lineup of new menu items and collaborations coming to the Juice Box.

MORE: Astros announce Framber Valdez as Opening Day pitcher

Here’s a look at what’s new, including a chicken parm sub, Cajun fries and more!

Limited-time Shrimp Campechana Tacos

Find it in Section 231

This new offering is part of the Seasons Inning Stretch menu which offers limited-time dishes that change with the seasons. Spring dishes highlight fragrant and light ingredients.

The Shrimp Campechana Tacos feature Yellowbird Agave, marinated shrimp, pico de gallo, and pickled avocados in a yellow corn tortilla.

Cajun Fries

Photo courtesy Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Find them at Peaux Boys in Section 410

Here’s a spicy twist on a ballpark classic. The Cajun Fries are French fries tossed in Breggy Bomb Cajun seasoning with Cajun aioli.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Photo courtesy Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Find it at La Stella Trattoria in Section 420

Served on an Amorosa’s roll, this sub features breaded chicken, fresh marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and basil.

K-uesadilla

Photo courtesy Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Find it in section 132

Try a quesadilla stuffed with cheese, chicken, or fajita-beef and served with classic toppings.

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

Photo courtesy Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Find at The Butcher in Section 116

Grab a sweet treat. This pretzel is tossed in cinnamon sugar.

New beer, wine and cocktail stands

Sip on the offerings at the new Gentle Ben Bar in Section 106, El Tiempo Margarita Express in Section 109, NÜTRL Vodka Stand in Section 126 or Michelada & Fruit Cart in Section 129.

New tech

The Walk Thru Bru is expanding at Minute Maid Park into Sections 106, 113, 126, 134, 156, 416, 429.