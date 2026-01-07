New Fleet Week Houston dates announced

The Brief Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced new dates for Fleet Week Houston, according to a news release. The release stated the weeklong event, which was postponed last year due to the government shutdown, will take place from April 15 through April 22. You can expect to see several military ships and more than 1,000 active-duty U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard service members in Houston for the celebration.



Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced new dates for Fleet Week Houston, according to a news release.

What we know:

The release stated the weeklong event, which was postponed last year due to the government shutdown, will take place from April 15 through April 22.

The inaugural Fleet Week Houston will celebrate the men and women of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who bravely serve our nation at sea domestically and around the world.

Fleet Week Houston will also showcase maritime service traditions, Houston’s role as a global port city, and create stronger connections between military personnel and the community.

What they're saying:

"The City of Houston never forgot its commitment to hosting Fleet Week Houston, and I am excited about the new dates and honored to host the men and women who serve our country," said Mayor Whitmire. "As I said before, I'm going to take my grandkids to it, and I invite all Houstonians to join me to help welcome the armed forces members, experience firsthand the work they do, and participate in the events from ship tours to demonstrations. The Fleet Week Houston festivities will be unique and monumental."

"The United States Navy is grateful for the hospitality and partnership provided by the City of Houston. We are excited to showcase the dedication and professionalism of our Naval forces, especially as we celebrate the Nation's 250th Birthday. We look forward to making Fleet Week Houston an unforgettable experience," Rear Admiral John W. Hewitt, Commander, Navy Region Southeast

Big picture view:

You can expect to see several military ships and more than 1,000 active-duty U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard service members in Houston for the celebration.

Public activities will include ship tours, demonstrations, expos, concerts, parades, educational outreach, and community service initiatives

Key venues will include the Port of Houston, Downtown Houston (including City Hall, Post Houston and Discovery Green), East End, and surrounding districts and neighborhoods

What's next:

For the latest information on official events, including times, and locations, click here to tvisithe Fleet Week Houston website.