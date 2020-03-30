New COVID-19 testing site in opens in Sugar Land

The testing begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 4 p.m.

That will be the schedule through Friday.

"You're basically sitting in your car and I put a long Q-tip that goes in one nostril then it goes in the other nostril," said Dr. Joseph Baron Chief of staff with United Health Medical Center. "It doesn't take more than 20 to 30 seconds maximum."

The testing is free but only those with symptoms should show up.

"We ask them a series of questions have you had an elevated temperature have you recently been to Spain things like that," said Baron. "If we determine the patient is not qualified then we will say thank you very much but we're not going to do it."

Some folks who show up looking ill will get test results in a matter of hours.

"The vast majority of patients will receive the results in 24 to 36 hours at most," Baron said.

United Memorial Medical Center's testing site on Tidwell has shown Baron some troubling patterns.

"The virus is behaving differently than it behaved in China," Tidwell said, "In China the people who had comorbidity the elderly here it's young healthy people. We had a personal trainer perfectly fit no problems whatsoever came in with bad pneumonia almost at the end of his life he actually did fantastic and left the hospital in one piece."

Baron says they aren't seeing older people show up to be tested and that's the group he days needs to be tested the most.

