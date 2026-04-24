New Carnival cruise ship Tropicale coming to Galveston

The Brief Carnival Tropicale is coming to Galveston in 2028. The ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas and feature a new multi-level waterpark. The ship will feature the "Star of Texas" on its bow.



Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its footprint in Texas, announcing Friday that its fifth Excel-class ship, Carnival Tropicale, will homeport in Galveston upon its delivery in 2028.

What we know:

Carnival Tropicale will feature the Star of Texas on the bow, a distinction it will share with Carnival Jubilee, which arrived in Galveston in 2024.

The ship is named after the original Tropicale, Carnival’s first vessel for cruising. The 2028 version is designed to carry more than 6,000 guests and will be powered by liquefied natural gas.

The ship will feature new dining and entertainment options, a new zone named Sunsation Point, multi-level waterpark Carnival WaterWorks Ultra, and other family-friendly options.

What we don't know:

Full itinerary details have not yet been released.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Carnival Tropicale joining our Galveston lineup is a celebration of both our history and our future in Texas," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "For more than 25 years, Texas has been at the heart of Carnival’s growth, and this new Excel-class ship ensures we continue to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests in and around the state."

What you can do:

Travelers looking to book future vacations or learn more about the upcoming fleet can visit the cruise line's website or contact a travel advisor.