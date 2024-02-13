New Caney second grade student brings pocket knife to school, makes threat against another student: officials

A New Caney Independent School District second grade student is facing discipline after school officials said the student brought a pocket knife to school.

According to school officials, the student brought the knife to school on Monday and made a threat against another student.

Officials said the student didn't try to stab anyone and the threat was reported to school administrators by another student.

Disclipline has been administered according to the school district's code of conduct, administrators said.