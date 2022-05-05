Networking made easy with a chip on your nail

Imagine never having to take out your phone again when you want to network or when you want someone to follow you on social media. Yes please!!!



The latest technology is here to make things easy on you when sharing information, a NFC chip that goes in directly into your nail tip.



Nail’d It, located on 226 E Crosstimbers St, is stepping into the future.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Owner Paola Villatoro says, "What a better way for clients to be able to quickly share information than with a tap to your nail."

When connected to a compatible antenna, an NFC chip enables short-range, wireless communication between two devices. This provides an additional layer of security, as only devices within proximity of each other can communicate via NFC.



You will need to download the NFC tools app. You will have different options as to what information you’d like to add. Everything from text, URL, social media, files, email, phone number, location and so many more… it is all up to you.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Others can only access the information you decide to share, and only one sharing option is available at a time. You are able to switch as you need to in your app.

Advertisement

You don’t need long nails to get this done, but you will need to add acrylic to encapsulate it, and it is waterproof. The Nail’d It Salon currently charges $10 per chip. It can last roughly a month and even through a refill, depending on how fast your nails grow.



For more info visit @naildit_houston on Instagram.