Nephew shot, killed during argument with uncle in North Houston, HPD says

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, they were called out to the 4400 block of Terry around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male had been shot and died on the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that an uncle and nephew got into an argument.

Police said during that argument, the uncle felt he was in fear of his life and shot his nephew.

Authorities said the uncle remained on the location.

It's unclear if charges will be filed or if the case will be referred to a grand jury.

The investigation is ongoing.