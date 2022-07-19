Nelson Creek Fire: Walker County wildfire 90% contained

article

A wildfire in Walker County is now an estimated 1,887 acres and 90% contained as of Wednesdaynight, the Texas A&M Forest Service says.

Crews continue to battle the Nelson Creek Fire, which is burning north of Huntsville and south of the Trinity River.

According to the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is still moving slowly in a northeasterly direction, but firefighters are repelling it to make it hold. The fire department says no homes or structures are in danger at this time.

TAMFS said Tuesday afternoon that helicopters were assisting suppression with water drops, and the fire remained most active on the east and west flanks.

On Tuesday morning, the Nelson Creek Fire was one of 11 active wildfires across the state, according to the TAMFS incident map.

TAMFS warned that triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions would continue to reduce the moisture in vegetation and increase the possibility of wildfires this week.

Burn bans are in effect for almost all Southeast Texas counties.