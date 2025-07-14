Neighbors of new Katy housing development concerned about water runoff

The Brief Bergamo development on Stockdick School Road will bring 250+ new homes to Katy Prairie. The land has been built-up several feet, and neighbors are concerned runoff will flood their property and homes. Neighbors say their attempts to get answers have been met with silence.



In recent years, the Katy Prairie has become home to significant residential development, with hundreds of new homes. A new one under construction is Bergamo, on Stockdick School Road, near Porter Road. It will include more than 250 homes on about 70 acres.

Like many developments, the area has been built up several feet to limit potential flooding. That's the problem for long-time neighbors who live right next door, effectively downhill from the development. They are concerned a shallow ditch along the property line is not enough to handle heavy rain, and fear their homes might face flooding in a heavy storm. The development comes from Houston newcomer, Dallas-based Wilbow Corporation. Neighbors say they've asked for information from the developer, but have been met with silence, as home construction nears.

What we know:

The Harris County Engineer is responsible for permitting things like water management for home developments. The office has not, yet, been able to share details about the Bergamo project.

What we don't know:

Wilbow Corporation has not responded to Fox 26 inquiries about neighbor concerns.

What they're saying:

"The development is raised up way to high, compared to ours, and everything can, with a heavy rain, come towards our fence and our property," says neighbor Lori Domahidi, "All the water from the rain, the heavy rain, will flood."

"They need to be transparent on what's happening in our community; they need to inform us how this drainage is going to flow; provide test studies on surveys of what they have done, and what's going to be sufficient where we feel we're safe," says neighbor Donnisha Spicer, about the developer.