Expand / Collapse search

Nearly 500K Nissan vehicles recalled over air bag concern

Published 
Cars and Trucks
Associated Press

Are EV batteries as green as they say? Yes and no

Eric Wachsman, professor at the University of Maryland and director of Maryland Energy Innovation Institute, weighs in on some of the reasons why some people are not totally behind electric vehicles.

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

Nissan Reports Quarterly Profits Doubling

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Cars sit on the sales lot at a Nissan dealership on February 09, 2023 in Richmond, California. Nissan reported better-than-expected 155 percent surge in third quarter operating profits of 133.1 billion yen compared

Expand

The company hasn't developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.