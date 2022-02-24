Nearly 10 people were rescued after a rig in Port Arthur caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to the U.S. Coast Guard, a call was received a little before 1 p.m. for reports of a fire onboard the rig located in Sabine Pass, nearly two hours from Houston.

An active search and rescue was conducted, with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, for a total of nine people on board. Officials confirmed all nine were rescued and did not receive significant injuries.

While the Coast Guard's search and rescue operation has concluded, it's unclear how the fire started, so an investigation remains underway.