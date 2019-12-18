NCAA sanctions UH over football and volleyball violations

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions released its decision on Level II Mitigated violations involving the University of Houston’s football and volleyball programs on Wednesday.

According to the NCAA, the tutor wrote four papers for the student-athletes for around $200. University of Houston's volleyball program was also found to have broken rules for exceeding practice hours. UH will serve one-year probation and pay a self-imposed $5,000 fine.

An eight-year show-cause order is in effect for the former tutor. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

A two-year show-cause order is in effect for the former head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing her must suspend her from 30 percent of contests during the first season in which she is hired.

A vacation of records in which the football student-athlete competed while ineligible is required, self-imposed by the university. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public decision release.

A reduction in permissible women’s volleyball countable athletically related activity by two hours is ordered during the fall 2019 championship segment, self-imposed by the university.

Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Today’s report is the result of a cooperative investigation by the NCAA’s enforcement staff and the University of Houston. The NCAA Level II Mitigated violations that occurred with Houston’s football and volleyball programs were self-disclosed to UH officials, who followed internal protocols and worked thoroughly with the NCAA throughout this process.

As the report states, the violations occurred while the University of Houston exercised institutional control and monitored its athletics programs. It also indicates that UH accepted the responsibility of the violations and self-imposed significant measures and penalties as corrective action. UH also worked diligently to provide the NCAA enforcement staff with various resources and assistance to make sure this matter was brought to a resolution as quickly as possible.”