NBA schedule release: Houston Rockets 2025-2026 Schedule

There is a lot of excitement for the Houston Rockets' upcoming season after the acquisition of NBA megastar Kevin Durant.

The NBA schedule release for this year is already showing how interested national audiences are to see the Rockets takeoff with their new star.

Here are the highlights of the schedule and the games with the most notable storylines:

National interest in the Kevin Durant led Rockets

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 12: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 12, 2025 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In the 2024-25 season, the Rockets saw a lot of success, led by the young duo of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

The team won 52 games and secured the second-best record in the Western conference before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs.

Despite this regular season success, the team only had 11 nationally televised games, while the previous year they had even fewer, with only four nationally televised games.

This year after they have 28 nationally televised games, including the opening night of the NBA season against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

KD in OKC on Opening Night ring celebration (Houston at Oklahoma City 10/21/25 6:30pm CT)

January 25 2015: Cleveland Cavaliers Forward LeBron James (23) calls a play while being guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Kevin Durant (35) during the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena.

There is a long tradition in the NBA for the winners of the previous season's championship to receive their rings before their first home game.

The 2024–2025 champs, Okalahoma City Thunder, have a bittersweet history with the new Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Durant was drafted by the franchise and led them to an NBA finals appearance in 2012 and received many individual accolades during his first 9 seasons with the team, before leaving in 2016 to join the dominant Golden State Warriors.

Some OKC fans have mixed feelings towards KD's tenure because of his choice to leave the franchise, but if he ruins their ring night celebration he might become even less popular in Oklahoma City.

Jalen Green & Dillion Brooks returns to Houston (Houston vs. Phoenix 12/05/25 7:00pm CT)

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 1: Jalen Green #4 and Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets smile during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 1, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

To get Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets had to trade two players to Phoenix who had become fan favorites in a short amount of time.

Jalen Green was the 2nd overall pick for the Houston Rockets in 2021 and was the Rockets' highest pick since they drafted Yao Ming in 2002.

In his first four seasons with the team, the young guard has had his ups and downs, but the team improved drastically from his first season with the team until now.

Green has already stated his love for the city and team despite the trade and even jokingly said he plans to drop 30 points on Houston this season.

The other player a part of this trade was a newer addition, Dillion Brooks.

Brooks joined the team in 2023 as a free agent and in just two seasons made a major impact on the franchise.

He became a veteran presence on the team and coaches, players, and fans all credit him with helping to change the attitude and culture of the team, especially on defense.

This will be a homecoming game that Rockets fans have circled on the calendar.

Battle of the Twins (Houston vs. Detroit 10/24/25 7:00pm CT) & (Houston at Detroit 01/23/26 7:00pm CT)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets drives against Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Toyota Center on January 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Everyone loves a bit of sibling rivalry, especially at the highest level of competition.

The NBA's favorite twin brothers play twice this season, and it should be a competitive match-up as both teams look to improve after promising seasons last year ending with playoff appearances.

So far, Amen Thompson has the edge against his brother Ausar, winning 2 out of 3 games they've played against each other.

