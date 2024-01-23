Nate Bargatze adds Houston stop to 'The Be Funny Tour'

Comedian Nate Bargatze is ready to return to Houston after announcing he was extending THE BE FUNNY TOUR into the summer of 2024!

Bargatze will be back in Space City on April 26, at NRG Arena. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

The comedian from Tennessee had his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, released in 2019 which received global acclaim. He was Grammy nominated for Best Comedy Album for his 2021 Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Nate Bargatze, Foo Fighters" Episode 1847 -- Pictured: Host Nate Bargatze during the Monologue on Saturday, October 28, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

His most recent one-hour special "Nate Bargatze: Hello World" was released on Amazon Prime on Jan. 31, 2023, and broke records as Amazon’s most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days.

Bargatze has gained attention as one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians," one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, and one of Variety’s "10 Comics to Watch" in 2015.

The artist presale for Bargatze's shows begins Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time with code FUNNY. Click here to purchase tickets.