NASA provides aircraft, technology to help with Texas flood recovery efforts

NASA is providing two aircraft and sensor technology to help with Texas flood recovery efforts. The agency says cloud coverage made it difficult to get clear satellite images, so they conducted a series of flights to gain observations of the regions.



NASA has sent aircraft and other technology to Central Texas to provide help after the recent deadly flooding in the area.

NASA provides help with Texas floods

Why you should care:

Two aircraft were sent to the Texas Hill Country to assist with recovery operations. They are part of NASA's Disasters Response Coordination System to support emergency response while working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the humanitarian groups Save the Children and GiveDirectly.

The high-altitude WB-57 aircraft departed July 8, 2025, from Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, headed to the Texas Hill Country. The aircraft will use the DyNAMITE (Day/Night Airborne Motion Imager for Terrestrial Environments) sensor system to take Expand

The agency says recent cloud coverage made it difficult to get clear satellite images. In response, the Disasters Program coordinated with NASA’s Airborne Science Program in Houston to conduct a series of flights to gain observations of the impacted regions.

NASA is also deploying other technology such as the DyNAMITE sensor and Uninhabited Aerial Vehicle Synthetic Aperture Radar to assess damage, support recovery efforts, and collect data.

Specifically, with UAVSAR, it can be used to see water that optical sensors are unable to detect so team's can determine the extent of flooding to help with understanding the amount of damage within communities.