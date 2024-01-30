United Airlines is lending a helping hand to a Houston business owner on her way to the Grammys.

Nap Bar, founded by Khaliah O. Guillory, was invited to create a wellness experience for the big names at the award show including a relaxing virtual reality experience and 175 Nap Bar Better Sleep Boxes to give away.

Nap Bar has been partnering with local businesses to fund raise to cover expenses to get to the Grammys.

Now, United Airlines wants to help Guillory get her bags and products to the award show.

The airline says they are waiving her bag costs to get her 10 additional pieces of luggage to Los Angeles at no cost to her.

"As Houston’s hometown airline, United is happy to support Khalilah’s journey to the Grammys. Our commitment to the Houston community goes beyond safely flying our customers where they want, when they want," Phil Griffith, Vice President of Airport Operations, United Airlines, said in a statement. "We take pride in showcasing that "Good Leads The Way" by supporting our customers through every aspect of their travel journey. When our team became aware of Khalilah’s unforeseen circumstances and the need to transport her products to Los Angeles, we got in touch and sponsored her bag costs. This recent example exemplifies the exceptional level of customer service that we extend to all who fly United."

The Grammys air live on Sunday, Feb. 4.