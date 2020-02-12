Name a roach for your loved one at Cockrell Butterfly Center

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has a unique way to express your Endless Love.

From now through February 17, you can show your valentine how much you care by naming a cockroach after them.

What says “forever” like these insects that have roamed the Earth for hundreds of millions of years?

For $5, you can name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after your loved one at the Cockrell Butterfly Center.

You will receive a digital commemorative certificate.

For more information about Endless Love, visit the HMNS website here: http://www.hmns.org/cockrell-butterfly-center/endless-love/