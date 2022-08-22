Naked suspect breaks into League City church, fights with police

One suspect was caught on camera fighting League City police while naked on Sunday night.

We're told it all took place at Clear Creek Community Church in League City around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said someone called police to say they saw a suspect break into the church.

When officers arrived, they found that someone had broken out the glass of one of the church doors.

Officers later located a man inside the church, who wasn't wearing any clothes.

The man was later cornered by officers in an upstairs area of the church and attempted to take him into custody.

However, that's when, things escalated very quickly.

In the video, you can see the man struggle with officers and police had to use a stun gun to take the man into custody.

League City Police Department Public Information Officer John Griffith said they believe the man was under the influence of some drug.

An ambulance was called to the church, so the man could be evaluated and treated.