Musicians back Toys FORE Kids, encourages you to join them

While many people are thinking about their plans for Halloween right now, a local family is already planning how to make Christmas extra special for children in the hospital or in a foster home. They're planning their largest annual fundraiser, coming up next month and will be collecting all kinds of toys to help make the holidays festive for children.

Toys FORE Kids is their annual golf tournament, held at the Clubs at Houston Oaks. It's a fun day of golf, followed by an incredible evening of entertainment by five incredibly talented artists. The proceeds will help buy those special gifts. "I always get choked-up about it, but helping kids at Christmas that are not in a really good place, whether it be an orphanage or a hospital, being able to get a present at a time when it's pretty tough for them, means everything to me to help a kid," says Terry Andrus, who serves on the Board of the foundation.

Dr. Shawn Taher, his wife Heather and family began the non-profit years ago to make sure no child feels left out during the holidays. Country music star Chris Cagle understands the importance of that in a vulnerable way, reflecting on his own childhood. "I remember wondering, are we going to have anything under the tree or how's it going to be? For a kid to have to worry about that, I mean there's enough things that I think children should have to worry about in life. Their well- being or being provided for, or being loved, should not be one of them," states Cagle. He and his family are now front and center, not only at the event, but delivering toys later during the holidays. He encourages others to get involved. "I've always heard it feels better to give than receive. Then you do it and you hear a child say thank you. And it's completely proven. It's just something that you have to experience to understand. You can talk about it all day long, but once you experience it, it's not like anything else. It's kind of addicting. Then, you want to double the size of kids that we reach, and then we want to reach three times more," says Cagle.

It's easy to get on board to feel the beauty of it all. "You can go to bodybalancefoundation.com. You can sign up, you can be a golfer, you can be just a sponsor. You can donate whatever you want to, and I guarantee if you want to go help deliver those toys at Christmas, there will be a spot for you," says Andrus.

Check-out the line-up! Chris Cagle will perform again at this year's big fundraiser, along with 80's bands Information Society (Christopher Anton) and When in Rome featuring Clive Farrington, both back by popular demand. Also, Terry McBride with McBride & the Ride and Richie McDonald from Lonestar. A stud-studded cast FORE the kids!

Toys FORE Kids is coming up on November 17th. Again, this takes place at the Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley.

For more information, https://www.bodybalancefoundation.com