Murals bringing awareness to human trafficking pop up around Houston

If you pass through Houston's northside, you may notice four new mini-murals.

Besides being beautiful public art, they're also helping to raise awareness about one of the most challenging crimes in our city -- human trafficking.

"Using art as a way to communicate with people is so powerful," said Houston City Councilmember Karla Cisneros, District H.

Cisneros says her office used 311 data to pinpoint areas in her district where they consistently get calls about possible prostitution or sex trafficking. They identified Airline at Crosstimbers, Airline at Cavalcade, Jensen at Crosstimbers, and Moody Park.

Then, she reached out to UP Art Studio in Houston.

"At UP Art Studio our mission is civic pride through civic art," said Elia Quiles. She and her husband founded the Houston-based nonprofit organization.

Advertisement

The organization is behind the mini-murals project that began in 2015, turning traffic control cabinets into works of art.

Cisneros says the community selected four works by three local artists Alex Arzú, Anat Ronen, and Renee Victor. She says they were creations that inspired hope.

The works were unveiled by the start of January, Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Cisneros says Houston Public Works approved for the mini-murals to include the number to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

She hopes it will prompt a trafficking victim to call for help.

"You may feel like there's no hope, but there really is. There are people out there who are standing by the phone, ready to help you," Cisneros said directing her message to a potential victim.

Next Friday, she is hosting a free webinar in partnership Love 146 for caregivers to learn how to prevent trafficking and exploitation.

To register, click here.