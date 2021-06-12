Mural featuring local Latina icons unveiled in Houston's East End
Houston - A larger-than-life mural featuring 5 local Latina trailblazers was unveiled Saturday. However, for many, what's even bigger is the powerful message it sends.
"It inspires me that I can become anything I want," said Jennifer Morris, a rising 5th grader. She attended the event with her mother at Yolanda Black Navarro Middle School in Houston's East End.
Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia presided over the inauguration.
The mural features Nelly Moyano-Fraga, Graciela Saenz, Norma Zenteno, Angela Morales, and Yolanda Black Navarro. It is 40’ x 80’ and was painted by local artist Gelson D. Lemus.
The design also features QR codes that link to biographies featuring stories and accomplishments of all five women.
