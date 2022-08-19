4 suspects arrested in deadly 2020 shooting in Fresno

article

Four men have been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting back in Dec. 2020 in Fresno.

Jaelen Allen, Jaiden Gaines, Donovan Phillips, and Dalan Phillips have all been taken into custody for their involvement in the murder of Devin Massey and Jonathan Massey.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to shots fired in the 300 block of Broadmore Dr. Deputies arrived to find three victims who suffered from gunshot wounds.

BACKGROUND: 2 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Fresno

Two of the three victims were identified as Devin, 15, and Jonathan, 17, who were pronounced dead upon arrival.

All three victims were inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of the Massey brothers’ home.

After further investigation, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives learned that multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

With the support of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, all four suspects were arrested in August 2022.

Dalan Phillips, 19, was arrested on Aug. 17 and is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle – in which no bond amount has been set. All other bonds total $1 million.

Donovan Phillips, 20, was arrested on Aug. 17 and is charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bonds total $1 million.

Jaiden Gaines, 20, was arrested on Aug. 15 and is charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon. His bonds total $1,025,000.

Jaelen Allen, 19, was arrested on Aug. 9 and is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bonds total $1 million.

All four suspects remain in Fort Bend County Sheriff’s custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

"I thank the continued dedication of the Sheriff’s Office investigators and the task force who did not give up on this case," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Almost two years later, but the Massey family finally has justice."