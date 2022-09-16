‘Multiple physical altercations’ reported at Hightower High School

article

No serious injuries were reported after "multiple physical altercations" at Hightower High School on Friday, Fort Bend ISD says.

The district did not say what led up to the altercations but said those responsible have been identified and face "serious disciplinary action."

Around 12:30 p.m., FBISD said students and staff were safe in their rooms and law enforcement was on the scene. They said there was no active shooter and no shots fired.

In an update on Twitter at 1:18 p.m., the district said parents could pick up their students if they wished.

A pep rally scheduled for Friday has been canceled.