Multiple people hit by pickup truck while trying to help driver after wreck

A 26-year-old man has been charged with intoxication assault for a crash that injured multiple people who were trying to help a driver after a wreck.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 26-year-old Zachary Castro was found to be under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with three counts of intoxication assault.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Barker Cypress near Coventry Park.

A car was wrecked off to the side of the road, and three vehicles had stopped to check if anyone was in the car and needed help.

Harris County deputies say multiple people were outside of their vehicles with their hazard lights on when Castro crashed his pickup truck into them and their cars.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another person suffered broken bones.

