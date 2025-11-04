The Brief Officials say a man went underwater at Muleshoe Lake while trying to retrieve a drifting jet ski. The rescue effort may turn into a recovery effort. Authorities at the scene emphasized that visitors should wear a life vest.



A Harris County Dive Team is responding to a lake in east Harris County after a man allegedly went underwater.

Harris County: Incident at Muleshoe Lake

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened at Muleshoe Lake in the Highlands area.

Major Cedrick Collier says a couple rented a jet ski and traveled down the San Jacinto River connected to Muleshoe.

The two stopped on an island to rest when the jet ski started drifting away. The 911 caller reportedly said her partner swam after the jet ski and started struggling in the water.

Allegedly, the 33-year-old man had a life vest on initially, but he didn't put it back on before going after the jet ski.

Teams from nearby areas are also helping with the search, according to the sheriff.

The caller was treated at the scene.

Teams will continue to search for the victim until he is found.

What we don't know:

Other information is not available at this time.

Safety tips

What they're saying:

Major Collier emphasized the importance of wearing life vests while swimming in bodies of water like the San Jacinto River.

"This is the San Jacinto River, which is very unforgiving at times. The tide comes and goes, the elevation rises, and it's just not safe to be out here without a life vest or things such as that," said Maj. Collier.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.