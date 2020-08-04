Mulan’ to premiere Sept. 4 on Disney Plus for $29.99, according to reports

After previous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Mulan” is now slated to premiere on Disney Plus on Sept. 4 on a “premiere access basis” for $29.99 in the U.S.

According to Deadline, the film will release theatrically in markets where there are no announced launch plans for the streaming service “and where theaters are open.” Disney Plus is not available in all countries as of yet.

First slated to premiere this past May, Mulan was pushed back to July 24, then delayed again until Aug. 21, and had since been delayed indefinitely.

Starring Yiefi Liu, Donnie Yen, Li Gong and directed by Niki Caro, “Mulan” is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1998 animated gem.

The film is among the many Hollywood movies which had their release dates delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tenet,” the highly-anticipated, time-warping thriller from “Christopher Nolan,” had been delayed numerous times before being slated for a Sept. 3 release in North America and an international debut on Aug. 26.

Major movie theater chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, had announced reopening plans that were also delayed amid the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney Plus had previously released a filmed version of the massively successful “Hamilton” Broadway musical on its service to be released on Disney Plus amid the pandemic ahead of the Fourth of July.

