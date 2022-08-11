Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County

article

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado.

According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash continues.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.