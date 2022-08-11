Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County
article
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.
The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado.
LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions
According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the crash continues.
This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.