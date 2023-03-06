Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on Eastex Freeway in Houston

article

A motorcyclist was killed following a weekend crash on Eastex Freeway in Houston on Saturday.

Houston police said the crash occurred in the 3600 block of Eastex Freeway, just before 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of a white GMC 2500 pickup track was traveling southbound on the Eastex Freeway, had a flat tire and was attempting to pull onto the emergency shoulder from the exit lane.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, operating a black Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, then struck the back of the truck, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, was evaluated, and did not show signs of intoxication.