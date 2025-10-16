Motorcyclist hospitalized after major crash in northwest Harris County

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing in northwest Harris County early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman stated deputies were called to a major crash in the intersection of Spring Cypress Road and Cypress Garden.

Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook

The motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, officials report.

Deputies stayed at the scene to investigate and direct traffic due to closed lanes.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not mention if there was another vehicle involved.