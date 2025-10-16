Motorcyclist hospitalized after major crash in northwest Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing in northwest Harris County early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Constable Mark Herman stated deputies were called to a major crash in the intersection of Spring Cypress Road and Cypress Garden.
Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook
The motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, officials report.
Deputies stayed at the scene to investigate and direct traffic due to closed lanes.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not mention if there was another vehicle involved.
The Source: Information was provided by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Facebook.